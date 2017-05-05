Chrissy Teigen aims to set a ''good example'' for people, even when she's drunk.

The 31-year-old model recently struck up a partnership with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, but has insisted she steers clear of websites such as Twitter when she's had something to drink because she doesn't want to ''hurt anybody'' by saying something she might regret when she's sober.

She said: ''I don't say anything that's going to get me into trouble, unless it's something that I very much believe in. But no, no drunken tweeting. Snapchat can be really fun because people see that they are a part of your life.

''But even then you still need to keep in mind that you need to be a good example for everybody and you never want to say anything that's going to hurt anybody. Just always know that these things are forever.''

And the former Sports Illustrated swimwear model - who has 12-month-old daughter Luna with her husband and musician John Legend - says her favourite alcoholic beverage is a vodka and soda, as she likes to keep things simple.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Chrissy said: ''When I'm drinking, I want to drink. Honestly, I'm not good at the shaking. [I'm a] big fan of anything pretty unpretentious.''

The news comes after Chrissy recently dished on her husband's drinking habits, saying the 'All of Me' hitmaker gets ''way too loving'' when he's drunk.

She said: ''He'll be like, 'Let's go in the closet!'

''I'm like, 'We're home! Why do we have to go into the closet?'

''He just gets very, very touchy and he's like a little baby - it's really sweet.''

Meanwhile, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star doesn't think there is anything that can cure a hangover apart from not drinking too much in the first place.

She said: ''I think as long as you [drink] in moderation, that's the only cure - because everything else is bulls**t.

''There's no real trick, there's no powder.''