American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed she thinks stand-up comedian Yassir Lester is the funniest person on Twitter.
The 32-year-old model - who is known for her enthusiastic tweeting - revealed she considers Yassir to be the most humorous person she follows on the micro-blogging platform, but she also joked that he's ''extremely forgettable''.
Chrissy tweeted: ''interviews often ask me who the funniest person I follow on twitter is. I NEVER remember to say him, but the answer is @yassir_lester. so what I'm saying is he is very funny but also extremely, extremely forgettable (sic)''
Earlier this year, Chrissy revealed sees Twitter as her ''connection to the world''.
The American star admitted she loves being able to interact with her followers and that she just relishes the opportunity to talk with so many different people.
The model - who has more than ten million followers on Twitter - shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.
''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''
Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control.
But she refuses to bite her tongue on issues she feels passionately about.
Chrissy - who is married to chart-topping musician John Legend - said: ''Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately.''
