Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows who bit Beyonce on her face.

The 32-year-old model has claimed on Twitter that she has a strong suspicion who was responsible for attacking the chart-topping singer at an event last year.

Responding to the story told by actress Tiffany Haddish, Chrissy wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.

''I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. (sic)''

But Chrissy - who is married to musician John Legend - subsequently revealed that her original guess about the culprit was proven to be wrong.

She confessed: ''My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH (sic)''

Tiffany, 38, claimed that the bizarre incident occurred in December, when she attended the same party as Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.

She said that the unidentified guest got into an altercation with Beyonce, and during the incident, the woman is supposed to have bitten her on the face.

Tiffany claimed: ''Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b***h...' and snatched him.

''They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyonce?!'''

Tiffany kept bumping into the actress throughout the night, and she was ready to confront her - but Beyonce managed to diffuse the situation.

She explained: ''Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.'

''She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b***h is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'''