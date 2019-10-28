Chrissy Teigen thinks modern-day Halloween celebrations are unacceptable.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with John Legend - feels like she's currently in the midst of the ''longest'' Halloween celebrations she can remember.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''I have never seen a longer Halloween in my life.

''You know when my Halloween party night is? Halloween.

''Also acceptable: night before Halloween. Because there is a lot on Halloween. But from LAST WEEK TIL NOW??? No!!! No (sic)''

However, Chrissy insisted she doesn't begrudge anybody any happiness at Halloween, which will actually arrive on Thursday (31.10.19).

She continued: ''But also, I'm glad you are having fun, I really am. I've just never seen one THIS LONG (sic)''

Meanwhile, John previously claimed his wife gets a ''devilish look on her face'' before she tweets about him.

The chart-topping star - who married Chrissy in 2013 - admitted his wife is much ''funnier and cooler'' then he is.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', John said: ''We'll sit next to each other on the couch and she'll have this devilish look on her face.

''You know, like she's conniving some kind of devious plan, and then the tweet will go out, and I'll just look over and go [chuckles wryly] 'Uh huh, that's funny.'''

Ellen read out some of Chrissy's tongue-in-cheek tweets during the show, all of which left John giggling at his wife's distinctive sense of humour.

One tweet read: ''I always have a note in my pocket that says 'john did it' just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry (sic)''

In another, the model simply wrote: ''I like to send John nudes and say 'sorry wrong person'. (sic)''