Chrissy Teigen thinks bone broth ''saved'' her body following childbirth.

The 32-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and six-month-old Miles with husband John Legend - has revealed how bone broth helped her to cope with her ''constant aches'' after giving birth.

She wrote on Twitter: ''bone broth kind of saved my body when I was going through it postpartum. I lived a life of constant aches, overall weakness and body bruising (from the slightest bumps) and rich, hearty bone broth put me back together again (also the meds) but I give much kudos to bone broth. (sic)''

However, Chrissy subsequently admitted bone broth won't cure all of the issues caused by childbirth.

Responding to another user on the micro-blogging platform, the American star conceded: ''yeah I don't really believe anything is a cure-all, I just know it works for me and gives me all the goodness my body is lacking. I have no stake in big bone broth, just love its herby, fatty goodness (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed sees Twitter as her ''connection to the world''.

The model shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''

Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control.

But Chrissy refuses to bite her tongue on issues she feels passionately about.

She said: ''Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately.''