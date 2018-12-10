Chrissy Teigen doesn't like her husband to work out when she is ''awake'' whilst she is coming to terms with her ''post-baby'' body.
Chrissy Teigen doesn't let her husband John Legend work out when she is ''awake''.
The 33-year-old model gave birth to the couple's son Miles in May, and doesn't like to think of her other half getting ''fit'' whilst she is coming to terms with her ''post-baby'' body.
She admitted to the latest issue of Elle UK magazine: ''He can't work out while I'm awake because I'll stop him.
''I'm just bitter. Seeing your husband get fit while you've got your post-baby body, I'm like, ''F**k you, take a day off!'''
Chrissy gained 60lbs during her second pregnancy.
She recalled: ''I think it was mostly the eating binges, though.
''John used to make this sandwich and leave it for me at midnight.
''I'd literally just grab it in the night and eat it in the dark.
''Miles was like 4.5lbs and I gained 60lbs. I had a good time!''
Chrissy - who also has two-year-old daughter Luna with the 'All of Me' hitmaker - also admitted she thinks it is ''insane'' that models scars and stretch marks are airbrushed out of photos.
The busty brunette beauty - who has proudly shared pictures of her stretch marks on social media in the past - noticed how prevalent Photoshopping imperfections had become when she was photographed for Victoria's Secret and saw fellow models in real life.
She told the publication: ''Everyone Photoshops them out. It's insane. And I don't want anyone to feel like they're the only ones.
''I was on a Victoria's Secret shoot and it was a big turning point for me to see those women with scars and stretch marks and bruises. Who's to say it's even a flaw?''
Chrissy admitted that social media has had a huge impact on the modelling world because there is a lot of fakery going on, which has made many women, including herself, lose confidence and have body hangups.
She said: ''There's so much more than these fake-a** Instagram people. People get FOMO, or they feel bad about their bodies, and I get it.
''If I feel bad seeing certain things, what about that girl who has no connection to this industry? It makes me sad, because that's not really how it is.''
The mother of two - who tied the knot with John in 2013 - also spoke about her first date with her singer spouse, 39, and confessed she didn't consider him ''sexy'' at first when he wooed her for 12 hours on the set of his music video for 'Stereo' in 2007.
She spilled: ''It wasn't like 'he's so sexy!' But he did make the first move, for sure.
''We spent 12 hours together, so that's like 12 dates, right?''
