Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son has been fitted with a helmet to correct his ''adorable misshapen head''.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star shared a photo of six-month-old Miles in the corrective headgear but told her fans and followers not to ''feel bad'' for him because it would help in the long term.

She wrote on Twitter: ''baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow (sic)''

While Miles was wearing a white helmet in the photo, Chrissy vowed to get a number of different ones so he can co-ordinate with his outfits.

She posted in the comments of her Instagram account: ''I'm gonna get SO many designs.''

Though it is unclear why Miles is wearing the helmet, it is likely due to a ''very common, very treatable'' condition called plagiocephaly, which ''causes a baby's head to have a flattened appearance.''

Babies who are fitted for the helmets typically wear them for 23 hours a day for around three to six months.

Meanwhile, Chrissy - who also has two-year-old daughter Luna with John - recently admitted she's keen to have another child, but wants to stop at three kids in total.

The 32-year-old beauty said: ''I think we'll definitely do another one and then after that, I don't know if my body can take it anymore.''

The two stars are couple preparing for Christmas - their first with Miles - and they revealed they've already given some thought to how lavish the gifts will be.

John, 39, added: ''We're gonna try to keep the gifts to a minimum.''

Instead, Chrissy explained they would be putting the focus on other aspects of the festive period to make it memorable for their children.

She said: ''We'll make it special in other ways.''