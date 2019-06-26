Chrissy Teigen's skin has got ''more sensitive'' since she had children.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has three-year-old Luna and Miles, 13 months, with husband John Legend - has had to change her skincare routine since becoming a parent because the products and treatments she used to use aren't suitable anymore.

Chrissy - who is the new spokesperson for Foreo's Luna 3 cleansing device - said: ''I'm sure a lot of moms can relate, but I think my skin-care routine has changed because my skin has changed.

''After you give birth, something unexplainable happens to your skin.

''My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now; I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions.

''But it's why I love the Luna 3. It keeps my skin glowing and healthy, and it is accommodating to my skin type.''

The 33-year-old star has also changed her routine as she needs to be much quicker in order to juggle her kids' needs.

She added to Refinery29: ''Now, I pretty much live make-up free if I'm going to lunch or picking up the kids.

''My entire routine needs to be quick. I wash my face in the shower, brush my teeth in the shower, and I am on the go.''

But if she does have some spare time, Chrissy likes to have a ''super indulgent'' blood facial, but insists it doesn't have to be a very frequent process.

She said: ''One super indulgent thing I do is PRP blood facials with Dr. Jason Diamond. They are nice, but it doesn't need to be a day-to-day part of my routine. It's important to have a regular routine that's not that aggressive or harsh on the skin.''