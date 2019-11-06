Chrissy Teigen's parents are getting divorced.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star's dad, Ron Teigen, has filed documents to dissolve his marriage to wife Vilailuck, People magazine reports.

The reason behind the split is unknown.

Chrissy previously revealed that while her mom lives with her, husband John Legend and their children Luna, three, and Miles, 17 months, her dad lives around 10 minutes away but she insisted it was an arrangement that ''worked'' for them.

She said: ''So my mom lives with us. Everybody is like, 'Where's your dad?'

''He comes by every day and they're married. It just works for them. It's a good family life. We're all very close, very tight-knit.''

Ron and Vilailuck also have another daughter, Tina.

Last year, Vilailuck, who is also known as Pepper, was granted US citizenship.

Chrissy revealed the news when she shared a video on Twitter of her mother - who was born and raised in Thailand - reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while carrying her granddaughter Luna, who was waving an American flag.

Chrissy captioned the post: ''YES MOM!! Congrats (sic)''

And the brunette beauty's husband John retweeted the video and revealed his mother-in-law had passed her tests with flying colours.

He wrote: ''.@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she was stunned by some of the outrageous speculation she read when she first started dating 'All of Me' hitmaker John, who she met on the set of his 2007 video 'Stereo'.

She said: ''He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modeliser.

''I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my god, I would read everything.''