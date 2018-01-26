Chrissy Teigen's parents don't live together.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend - insists her mom Vilailuck and dad Ron have a ''good family life'', despite the fact her mother lives with her in the Beverly Hills mansion she shares with her spouse and their 21-month-old daughter Luna, while her father has a home around the corner.

She said: '''So my mom lives with us, but everybody is like, 'Where's your dad?'

''He comes by every day and they're married.

''It just works for them. It's a good family life. We're all very close, very tight-knit.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old beauty admitted she's been craving many of the things pregnant women are told to avoid, including cold meats and alcohol.

She told Us Weekly: ''I want a cold, Subway deli sandwich at all times. I would love a good margarita, like, a cold margarita.''

To curb her cravings, Chrissy has turned to breakfast cereal with cold vanilla coconut milk, and though she's normally behind the home cooking in their household, she's letting her 39-year-old husband ''take over'', even though he isn't the quickest chef.

She said: ''I'm kind of tired and pregnant and he really takes over.

''The only thing I don't like about him cooking is that it takes me away from him for a long time because he's very slow in the kitchen. Like, painfully slow.

''And sometimes I can hear him from the living room chopping slowly. But it's so cute because he loves to do it.''

Chrissy revealed her second pregnancy in Instagram in November, and recently admitted that, although she knows the gender of her unborn tot, the 'All of Me' singer has asked her to keep it a secret between them.