Chrissy Teigen is confused by modern dating.

The 33-year-old model hasn't dated since she began romancing her now-husband John Legend - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Luna and eight-month-old son Miles - back in 2007, and has said she doesn't understand the new trend she's seen of people deciding not to be ''exclusive'' until some time in to their relationship.

She tweeted: ''I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f**k have you been.''

Several users then replied to the 'Lip Sync Battle' host with their relationship woes, with one follower even telling her their partner recently told them they were a ''casual'' couple - two years into dating them.

When one Twitter user called Chrissy's tweet ''the worst John Legend subtweet ever'' the beauty responded with a laughing emoji and wrote: ''12 years in and married 'baby hey, I'm ready to be exclusive.'''

The Sports Illustrated model then took pity on her followers, and wished them luck on their dating journey.

She wrote: ''oh man these stories. I don't know how you guys are out there dating now. god bless you on your journey.''

But Chrissy didn't sign off without making a joke about her romance with the 'All of Me' singer, who proposed in 2011 after four years of dating, before the pair tied the knot two years later.

She added: ''I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation.''

Chrissy's dating confusion comes after she recently claimed she and John, 40, rarely argue because they're both ''apologisers''.

She said: ''It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser. But in the end, we're both apologisers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing.

''A lot of our fights revolve around - we don't have them often - scheduling, communication, or 'You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!'''