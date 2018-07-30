Chrissy Teigen once had a ''jealousy fuelled meltdown'' on the set of one of John Legend's music videos.

The 32-year-old model has been married to the 'All of Me' singer - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Luna and two-month-old son Miles - since 2013, and has revealed that when they were still in the dating stage of their longterm romance in 2008, she ended up green with envy on the set of his music video for 'Green Light'.

The track recently turned 10 years old, and to celebrate its first decade, Chrissy shared the story with her Twitter followers.

She wrote: ''Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people.

''Oh you want to know more, do you? Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time!

''Ok after a brief refresh with john, I have pieced together small bits of information

''it began with our friends (john's managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were...

''...and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT

''I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can't remember who, said, ''ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!'' so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble (sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star added that she had met John a year earlier on the set of his 'Stereo' music video and so ''knew how that s**t worked'', and had left the set in tears after watching John talk with another woman.

She added: ''Keep in mind john and I met on a video. I was that girl! I know how this s**t works!

He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like ''hey we should bone'' and he was like 'haha fuck yeah!'

''A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it. Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was. (sic)''

Chrissy insists she's ''better'' at containing her jealousy now, but sent a jovial warning to her spouse not to ''test'' her.

She wrote: ''Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I'm better now. BUT DONT TEST ME

''What a boring story. Happy anniversary, Green Light video!!! (sic)''