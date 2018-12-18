Chrissy Teigen is getting frustrated by her daughter's fussiness with food.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model has gone to extreme lengths to ensure her two-year-old daughter Luna Simone eats well and has even created a whole laminated menu for her, complete with pictures of the food.

She wrote in a series of tweets: ''I always came from the mindset of ''eat what we serve or go to bed hungry'' but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!! ... I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects ... a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realise how insane this was til I started typing it (sic)''

Chrissy - who also has Miles Theodore, seven months, with her husband John Legend - previously expressed her frustration that her daughter won't eat the food she cooks and admits it ''breaks her heart'' because she has no problem eating her grandmother's cooking.

She said: ''If I try to steam green beans or puree them, she will not eat that. She loves my mom's scalloped potatoes, she loves real food, but she will not eat my own food, which kind of breaks my heart. I take it personally! ... If John feeds her, she'll be like 'Dada! Dada!' and she'll eat anything! Moms, you know there is just no getting around it. They just love their daddy.''