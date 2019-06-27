Chrissy Teigen's daughter calls her a ''goose'' when she's being silly.

The 33-year-old model's little girl Luna may only be three years old, but she certainly knows how to make her parents giggle as she comes out with the most hilarious phrases at exactly the right time.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Chrissy said: ''Luna has amazing timing. She is so verbal... Obviously everyone's kids say something and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' But with us, it's like, 'How did you learn that tone or phrasing?' She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It's really interesting. But yeah, she's so funny.

''She's constantly debating and John [Legend, her husband] loves that 'cause he talks to her as if she's like a counterpart. I mean it's amazing. Every day there's something... If I say something silly, she'll be like, 'Oh my God, you're such a goose.' I'm like, 'Where did you get that?' It's just everything she reads, she holds onto forever. We always tell her to tell us a scary story and she just, like, gets up and she's like, 'Once upon a time,' and it's so dramatic, the readings of it... Maybe we're just dorky parents, but we think everything's funny.''

And with an impressive comedic timing under her belt, Chrissy is convinced Luna will one day follow in the footsteps of her dad John by becoming a big star.

Chrissy - who also has 13-month-old son Miles with the 'All of Me' singer - said recently: ''I have no idea what she wants to be when she grows up, but I know she would be good at that [working in showbiz].''

But John, 40, thinks Luna takes after Chrissy for sense of humour.

He said recently: ''She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious. She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's role playing everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between. She's acting out scenes all the time.''