Chrissy Teigen's daughter ''loves'' scary movies.

The 34-year-old model asked her fans for some recommendations on Wednesday (22.01.20) as three-year-old Luna, whom she has with her husband John Legend, is obsessed with ''creepy sh*t'' and keeps watching the same spooky films on repeat.

Taking to her Twitter account, the Sports Illustrated star wrote: ''what are some good ''scary'' movies but for kids? luna loves creepy shit. she loves Coraline but I cannot watch it anymore, I will actually die. the new animated Addams Family doing the trick right now but will need more soon! yes we are weird (sic)''

And Luna isn't the only one obsessed with scary movies as her friend North - the six-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West - attempted to recreate the gory make-up of Pennywise from the evil clown-inspired horror flick 'It' last week.

The youngster plastered red face paint on her siblings Saint, four, Chicago, two, and eight-month-old Psalm but accidentally smeared make up over her mom's sofa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim, 39, wrote: ''So North decided to attempt to do make up like the It Clown,'' followed by a photo of Chicago covered in red paint.

She then shared a picture of North and said: ''She added blood on hers.''

The brunette star then added a shot of Saint dressed as Pennywise before showing a close-up of her sofa smeared with the bright make-up stain.

She captioned the picture: ''My couch,'' followed by a broken heart emoji.

Despite allowing North to dress as Pennywise from 'It' - which is rated R in the US and 15 in the UK - Kim's husband Kanye has banned her from wearing make-up.

And Kim actually agreed with the 42-year-old rapper at the time.

She said: ''I don't think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either. I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it's good to learn and ask your friends - and in my case, my siblings - what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way we're gonna parent and rules we have.''