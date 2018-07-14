Chrissy Teigen has admitted her two-year-old daughter Luna is obsessed with watching her get ready.
The 32-year-old model has relaxed her beauty regime since she became a mother because she just doesn't have the time to primp and preen herself anymore but, when she does decide to doll herself up, her little girl Luna watches her like a hawk.
Speaking to E! News, the brunette beauty said: ''She doesn't shower with us, but she'll sit at the end of the shower, just cross-legged. She'll watch you shampoo and she'll go 'Shave, shave, shave!' Then, when I do my makeup at the sink, she's like 'Up, up, up.' ...If you hand her a lip gloss or a compact and she'll dab, dab.''
The youngster even tries to mirror her mother by applying her own imaginary products before she puckers up and shouts: ''Feel pretty!''
Chrissy explained: ''It's really cute.''
And it's not just her grooming regime her daughter has an opinion on as Chrissy recently quipped that she now has ''twins'' because Luna - who she has with husband John Legend - makes her nurse her doll whilst she feeds newborn son Miles.
Uploading a picture of her feeding the babies on Instagram, Chrissy captioned it: ''Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.''
Chrissy and John welcomed Miles into the world a month ago but they were both initially worried that Luna wouldn't like her new sibling and there would be fights.
Taking to her Twitter account, she quipped: ''I'm scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.''
She was also concerned that she would struggle with post-natal depression again.
She said: ''Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me.
''I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary. I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn't think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that's the way it goes. You have a kid, you're sad, you lose those endorphins and that's the way it is. I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it's hard for people to point something out.''
