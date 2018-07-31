Chrissy Teigen champions body confidence but she admits she is ''still super insecure'' about her post-baby body.
The 'Sports Illustrated' model is all for body confidence but admits she's still not 100 per cent there after giving birth to son Miles two months ago.
Sharing a video showing off her post-baby body, she wrote on Twitter: ''This is my new body. Instagram is crazy. I think it's awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol' bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing ... also I don't really call this ''body confidence'' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!''
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old model - who also has two-year-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - previously admitted she worried about getting postpartum depression again.
Speaking whilst pregnant with Miles, she said: ''Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me ... I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary. I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn't think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that's the way it goes. You have a kid, you're sad, you lose those endorphins and that's the way it is. I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it's hard for people to point something out.''
