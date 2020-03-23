Chrissy Teigen needed a water bottle as a ''pain fountain'' when she used the toilet for three months after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, three, and 23-month-old Miles with husband John Legend - can't understand why people, including President Donald Trump, are complaining about the nature of the nasal swab to test for coronavirus when giving birth was so much more invasive.

Responding to comment fro a Twitter user about how invasive giving birth was, Chrissy replied: ''My vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. f**k your swab pain.

''They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough. (sic)''

Chrissy recently recalled the ''flatline of life'' she experienced after suffering from postpartum depression following Luna's birth.

She said: ''It happened three months after giving birth to Luna.

''It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horrific stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child.

''I don't know why I didn't realise, as it was so obvious to everyone else! John was there when the doctor gave the diagnosis and, of course, he already knew. I didn't know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources. I had nannies and my mom living with us.''