Chrissy Teigen's assistant does most of her Christmas shopping for her.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model has admitted she rarely has to conjure up any gift ideas around the festive season - even for her children Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months - because her ''house manager'' does most of the thinking for her.

Asked if her assistant lives with her, Chrissy said in a Twitter Q&A: ''We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc.''

Pressed on whether she does her own Christmas shopping, the brunette beauty added: ''Assistant does a lot.

''But it's funny when it's the assistant's bday and you gotta go yourself. (sic)''

Chrissy and her husband John Legend even have a business accountant who deals with all of their utility bills and keeps an eye on their spending.

She explained: ''I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don't get mail.''

And, although they have staff in and out of their house regularly, the couple - who got married in 2013 - don't try to hide their arguments from them.

She said: ''I don't hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don't care. John just won't fight back.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently said she doesn't know if fame has changed her for the better or the worse because she's a ''highly anxious'' person.

She said ''Very good question. I don't know, honestly. I still see things from every perspective. But I'm also highly anxious and perceptive so it's kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of... stuck?''