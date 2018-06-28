Chrissy Teigen relied on her daughter's feedback for her new make-up line.

The 32-year-old model - who teamed up with Becca Cosmetics for the second time on a range of limited-edition products called the Endless Summer Glow Collection - turned to her two-year-old daughter Luna for advice when it came to the line's fragrances.

Speaking with WWD, she said: ''[Luna is] very into smell, she likes really fresh, clean scents.

''So was John [Legend], too. They're two peas in a pod in every single way. The [scent] that they both loved is the one we ended up going with.''

Chrissy - who recently gave birth to her second child, called Miles, with the 39-year-old singer - also revealed her daughter is a keen product-tester, especially when it comes to new make-up brushes.

She added: ''Luna is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom. She'll go, 'Up, up, up,' I put her up there and she loves brushes, using them on her face. Becca sends us tons of clean brushes all the time, so she's always using them.''

The mother-of-two also drew inspiration for her collection - which is out today (28.06.18) - from her family's time in Malibu this summer.

She shared: ''We rented a house out there right on the beach and it's pretty different vibes for us.

''We're usually city people, so being out there, I was inspired to have something really beachy, really glowy, something that would have a little bit of effortlessness to it because obviously, as you can hear, I have babies and dogs and anything that makes me feel a little bit sexier is good in my book.''