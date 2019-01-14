Chrissy Teigen admitted it was a ''big mistake'' attending the Critics' Choice Awards hungover.

The 33-year-old model threw her musician husband John Legend - who she has Luna, two, and seven-month-old son Miles with - a huge James Bond-themed 40th birthday the night before the ceremony in Santa Monica on Sunday (13.01.19), and confessed that it was a little ambitious to agree to walk the red carpet and attend the drinks reception after the heavy celebrations.

She tweeted: ''Why oh why god did I agree to the people or critics choice whatever it is the night after John's party this was a big mistake huge yes this is a fancy problem.''

She added: ''The people critics is a good name. (sic)''

Chrissy still managed to drop heads in a strapless white Maison Yeya gown, whilst John opted for an earthy brown marbled suit.

The stunning brunette beauty exclaimed to press on the red carpet that she was ''so tired'' as they arrived at the glitzy bash.

Meanwhile, the Bond birthday saw golden numbers ''040'' replacing the suave secret agent's 007, whilst Chrissy wowed in a golden gown.

The power couple's close pals Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian were among the attendees, with them all taking it in turns to put on their best Bond or Bond girl impressions in a fancy golden photo booth styled like the movie 'Casino Royale'.

The couple's young children, Miles and and Luna, also played a part in the evening.

Their little boy wore an adorable black jacket tuxedo, which Chrissy got her social media followers to pick, with the other option featuring a white jacket.

She tweeted earlier in the day: ''okay guys. throwing john's 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! (sic)''

Whilst Luna melted hearts in a white and gold number which was seen on Chrissy's Instagram Stories.