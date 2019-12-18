Chrissy Teigen jokes she's ''always in charge of doing the fun, extra s**t''.

The 34-year-old model posted a hilarious social media rant after her husband John Legend sprung an impromptu season finale dinner on her for the end of 'The Voice US' on Tuesday (17.12.19) - with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson all invited - and she she insisted the last minute carefree attitude was typical of her man.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''I didn't know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really fucking mad because I didn't make a f***ing FINALE meal.

''I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f**k does this? U don't win the voice then eat short ribs... It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john.

''I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s**t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'no it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck

''if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house (sic)''

Chrissy also shared a text exchange with her man, where she told him she couldn't ''plan every fun thing in'' his life for him.

John replied: ''They want to come over and have dinner with us. They don't expect us to entertain them with something elaborate.''

However, his wife saw things differently and responded: ''No one is going to want to come sit and have dinner.

''We don't have a cake or anything ... That's why you aren't good at anything.''