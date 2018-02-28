Chrissy Teigen has been preparing a ''Thanksgiving feast''.

The 32-year-old beauty - who is married to musician John Legend - has revealed via her Twitter account that the loved-up couple are set to break boundaries by having a Thanksgiving-style meal months in advance of the national holiday, which is actually celebrated in the US on November 22 this year.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''getting ready for a thanksgiving feast. breaking boundaries today. it's important to support stove top year round (sic)''

Chrissy - who has a 22-month-old daughter called Luna with her husband - is currently pregnant with her second child.

And she recently revealed that in spite of being a cooking enthusiast, she has taken a backseat over recent months and allowed John to take control in the kitchen.

She explained: ''I'm kind of tired and pregnant and he really takes over.''

However, she also admitted to being frustrated by the amount of time it takes John to prepare a meal.

She said: ''The only thing I don't like about him cooking is that it takes me away from him for a long time because he's very slow in the kitchen. Like, painfully slow.

''And sometimes I can hear him from the living room chopping slowly. But it's so cute because he loves to do it.''

The American model - who has previously starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition - admitted that her pregnancy has also impacted her diet.

Chrissy confessed that she's recently been craving many of the things pregnant women are told to avoid, including cold meats and alcohol.

She shared: ''I want a cold, Subway deli sandwich at all times. I would love a good margarita, like, a cold margarita.''