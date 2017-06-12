Chrissy Teigen has joked she is Broadway's ''biggest star'' as she attended the Tony Awards on Sunday (11.06.17).

The 31-year-old model attended the glitzy award ceremony with her husband John Legend - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter Luna - and has admitted her appearance might have confused people as she isn't a theatrical actress as she took to Twitter to post a series of light-hearted tweets.

Chrissy was at the event to support the 'All of Me' hitmaker - who picked up the gong for Best Revival for the August Wilson play 'Jitney', which he co-produced - but the beauty still couldn't resist joking with her fans.

She wrote: ''I am in new york for the Tony's because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense

''WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN!? As one of Broadway's biggest stars on Broadway's biggest nights I am appalled (sic)''

And despite her jovial tweets, the 'Lip Sync Battle' host couldn't hide her excitement when her 38-year-old husband picked up his Tony, giving him the famous GOT - Grammy, Oscar, Tony - accolade.

Chrissy tweeted: ''John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT! (sic)''

John picked up his first Oscar in 2015 when his track 'Glory' won Best Original Song after he penned it for the movie 'Selma'.

As for Grammy awards, John has picked up 10 of the trophies since his first win back in 2006.

Now, the 'Love Me Now' singer just needs to nab himself an Emmy before he can proudly say he's received the coveted EGOT.