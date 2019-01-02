According to Chrissy Teigen, she plans to return to Times Square following her embarrassing New Year's Eve gaffe.
The 33-year-old model suffered a painful-looking injury at the iconic landmark in New York City, where she went to give comedian Leslie Jones a celebratory hug and was accidentally poked in the eye by the tip of her umbrella.
Making light of the incident - which was captured by TV cameras - Chrissy joked on Twitter: ''7am. Heading back out to time's square to find my eyeball (sic)''
Leslie, 51 - who is a cast member and writer on 'Saturday Night Live' - quickly offered an apology to Chrissy via the micro-blogging platform.
She wrote: ''Ugh I can't believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas (sic)''
Meanwhile, Chrissy previously claimed that the internet has changed her life.
The world-famous model - who is married to musician John Legend - admitted that her use of Twitter and other social media platforms has changed the public's perception of her.
She shared: ''Guys have always come up to me since I did Sports Illustrated. But now, they all say the same thing: 'My girlfriend loves you.' And I couldn't be happier.''
Chrissy also claimed that one of the keys to her relationship with John - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - is their contrasting personalities.
The high-profile duo have been married since 2013 and Chrissy feels that in many ways, they are the perfect foils for each other.
She explained: ''He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment.
''I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument.''
