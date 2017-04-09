Chrissy Teigen is paying for a young fan to go to beauty school.

The 31-year-old beauty made Mercedes Edney the happiest she has been ''in a very long time'' by donating $5,606 to her crowdfunding page YouCaring to allow the student from Charlotte, North Carolina, to fulfill her dreams.

Mercedes shared details of Chrissy's donation on Instagram, which was accompanied by a message that read: ''I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream! (sic)''

Mercedes also wrote on Instagram: ''Something absolutely amazing happened last night.

''Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened.

''My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time.

''Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you'll ever know.(sic)''

Mercedes also took to Twitter to thank the 'Lip Sync Battle' star for her kindness.

She wrote: ''THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now. (sic)''

And Chrissy - who has 11-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - was delighted to help.

Alongside three heart emojis, she replied: ''I'm really excited for you to live your passion.''