The businessman-turned-politician beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to win the U.S. presidential election in November (16), much to the shock and horror of many of Clinton’s celebrity supporters.

Model and author Chrissy and her singer husband John Legend were two of the stars backing Hillary to win, and the outspoken beauty was quick to respond to Trump's latest headline-grabbing quote on Thursday (22Dec16).

Amid reports of numerous musical stars turning down the chance to perform at his inauguration in January (17), Trump tweeted that he had been inundated with requests for tickets from famous faces.

"The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs (tickets) to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING,” he wrote. “I want the PEOPLE!”

Mother-of-one Chrissy seized the opportunity to slam Trump once again with a patronising response, writing: "Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear."

Since Trump was named President-elect, neither Chrissy nor John has reeled in their controversial views of the former Apprentice mogul. Following rapper Kanye West's meeting with Trump earlier this month (Dec16), John slammed his close friend, labelling the meeting a publicity stunt.

"I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to (Trump) about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt," he said. "I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump. I think the things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing."