Chrissy Teigen wants to ''fix'' herself as she thinks she drinks too much alcohol.

The Sports Illustrated model always felt ''horrible'' after drinking alcohol and so decided to reduce her intake level and is even considering going completely sober.

She said: ''I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober but now I get it. I don't want to be that person ... I have to fix myself ...

''I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

''And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody ... Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink.''

And the 31-year-old model - who shares 16-month-old daughter Luna with John - ''knew in her heart'' that she had to cut down her drinking.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people.

''People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'''