Chrissy Teigen is ''oddly mad'' she wasn't invited to Emily Ratajkowski's wedding.

The 26-year-old model has tied the knot with actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise ceremony, just a few weeks after they went public with their romance, and Chrissy joked she should have been invited because she often likes Emily's pictures on Instagram.

She quipped: ''I'm oddly mad I wasn't invited to @emrata's wedding even though we barely speak...like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.''

Emily, who tied the knot at City Hall in New York, played along, tweeting back: ''You would've looked great in a suit at city hall.''

Emily shared several snaps of the wedding on her Instagram story - which stays active on the site for 24 hours - as well as one photo of herself with her new husband on her main account.

The beauty skipped a traditional wedding gown and got hitched wearing a golden suit with a double-breasted coat tied at the waist and a black hat with a net veil.

From the photos shared on the social media site it seems the wedding was incredibly low-key, with one celebrity guest being social media star The Fat Jewish, who rocked a Planned Parenthood sweatsuit at the event.

One snap on the star's story featured herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from Sebastian, and included the words ''I got married today'' in white text.

The wedding took place inside City Hall in Manhattan, and the photo Emily posted on her Instagram featured two ring emojis, with the caption: ''ny (sic)''

Sebastian is a producer and actor and recently worked with Robert Pattinson on the 2017 film 'Good Times'.

Emily split up with her former boyfriends, LA-based producer Jeff Magid, just two months ago.