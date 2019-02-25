Chrissy Teigen felt like ''absolute s**t'' after drinking too much at the Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old model and her husband John Legend - whose song 'Glory' previously earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015 - stunned as they were spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night (24.02.19), but it appears she was feeling a little worse for wear as she joked she was quitting alcohol until ''at least'' the end of the week.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''Oh my god I feel like absolute s**t ... I hereby go sober for at least the week. Booze is poison.''

Her tweets came as Chrissy revealed she made it home in the early hours of Monday morning (25.02.19).

She said: ''3:30 am just got home, ready to go to bed but I've been selected for a twitter survey. work never stops man (sic)''

The star - who has two children, daughter Luna, two, and nine-month-old son Miles, with John - is known for her sharp wit on social media.

John, 40, recently admitted his wife doesn't always run her amusing and playful posts by him before sharing them with the world, but he usually knows she's up to something because she gets a ''devilish look'' in her eye.

He said: ''We'll sit next to each other on the couch and she'll have this devilish look on her face.

''You know, like she's conniving some kind of devious plan, and then the tweet will go out, and I'll just look over and go [chuckles wryly] 'Uh huh, that's funny.'''

Meanwhile Chrissy recently admitted that whilst she's quite ''introverted'' in real life, she reveals a much more ''goofy'' personality in the videos she posts on social media.

The model explained that her daughter Luna helps bring out that particular side of her character.

She said: ''It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert. Luna's just two and a half now, and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly.

''We are all very much homebodies. I'm not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I'm only comfortable in my home.''