Chrissy Teigen thinks of her home life as ''controlled chaos''.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and 11-month-old Miles with John Legend - has admitted to relishing the disorganised nature of her family life.

She shared: ''We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos.

''I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment.

''I think that's why when I'm like in a car or something, [people are] like, 'What music do you like to listen to in the car?' I'm like, 'Silence.' I like pure silence, 'cause our house is crazy, and there's always people in and out, and it's just like kind of a hectic lifestyle.

''But I, I dunno, I like it, I prefer it.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously admitted she thinks mothers face unrealistic expectations after giving birth.

The model insisted it's unreasonable to compare most women to celebrities, who have the benefit of having their own nutritionists, dietitians, and trainers in order to regain their pre-pregnancy figure.

She explained: ''Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything.

''So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody's losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies.

''We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic.''