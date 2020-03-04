Chrissy Teigen says managing her mental health has been ''really tough'' recently.

The 34-year-old model has battled postpartum depression in the past following the birth of her children - Luna, three, and Miles, 21 months - and has now said she's recently been struggling with her mental health again, because she hasn't been ''taking care'' of herself or ''managing'' her medication.

Chrissy - who has both her kids with husband John Legend - explained: ''The last month has been really tough. I'll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it's physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don't feel like picking up and I don't know why.

''But I also know I haven't been good to myself. I wasn't managing my pills. I was just taking them when I remembered. My chemistry got thrown off. So I'm building myself back up. There are times I go to bed at 6.30pm and wake up at 6am and lie in bed just thinking - it's like you can't get enough sleep.''

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says her mental health was also impacted by her battle with body confidence, which was made worse when she had children, as her ''normal'' weight increased.

She added: ''I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles [her son, two], where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.''

And now she's a mother of two, the 'Cravings' author is looking to teach her brood about the importance of topics such as feminism.

Speaking to the Spring/Summer 20 issue of GLAMOUR magazine, she said: ''We're going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don't really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don't have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina', it's silly. And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future.''

Read the full feature in the Spring/Summer 20 issue of GLAMOUR, available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday (05.03.20).