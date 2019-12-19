Chrissy Teigen is making a documentary about French fries.

The 'Cravings' cookbook writer will produce and appear in 'Fries! The Movie', a film which will explore the reasoning why fried potatoes are so popular and will also include appearances from the likes of author and podcast host Malcolm Gladwell, chef Eric Ripert and founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold.

Chrissy said in a statement: ''I always knew my love of fries and years of experience in the field were meant to serve a higher purpose. Thrilled to work alongside this incredible team and share our findings.''

And, sharing a photo of the announcement on Instagram, Chrissy hailed the film as ''the most important documentary of our time''.

She wrote: ''Very excited to finally announce the most important documentary of our time!!''

The documentary will be produced by the 'Lip Sync Battle' star's Suit & Thai Productions and will follow chefs, celebrities, food scientists and farmers as they delve into the stories and flavours behind French fries.

Zero Point Zero Productions' co-founders Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia while also produce the documentary with Unilever Entertainment's Kelly Mullen, while Unilever's Giles Morrison will serve an executive producer.

Christopher said: ''We're thrilled to have Chrissy join 'Fries! The Movie'. Her contagious joy and love of food...especially fries, is a perfect fit for the film.''

Michael Steed will direct alongside his 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' collaborator Gillian Brown.

As well as 'Fries! The Movie', Chrissy has also partnered with David Chang and Vox to produce food programming for Hulu, and also has courtroom show 'Chrissy's Court' in the works for new platform Quibi.