Chrissy Teigen says her daughter Luna has helped bring her out of her shell.

The 33-year-old model has her two-year-old tot with husband John Legend - with whom she also has seven-month-old son Miles - and says that whilst she's quite ''introverted'' in real life, she seems to have a much more ''goofy'' personality in videos she posts on social media, because Luna helps bring out that side of her.

She said: ''It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert. Luna's just two and a half now, and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly. We are all very much homebodies. I'm not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I'm only comfortable in my home.''

But the 'Lip Sync Battle' star says her moods can be drastically impacted by what food she eats, so she always tries to ''put good things'' into her body so she can ''have a better day the next day''.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she added: ''I think now I understand that food is so emotional for me, so I need to realise that if I put good things in my body, I'm probably going to have a better day the next day. Working out, to me, has never been about losing weight, it's always been a mood thing, and it always, always helps my mood, so to be able to get back in that routine would be great.''

And although Chrissy knows exactly what foods she needs to put into her body, she recently vented her frustrations at how fussy her daughter is, as she went to the effort of creating a whole laminated menu for her, complete with pictures of the food.

She wrote in a series of tweets in December: ''I always came from the mindset of ''eat what we serve or go to bed hungry'' but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!! ... I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects ... a binder of laminated photos with TODDLER FOOD on Peppa Pig plates. A MENU FOR MY DAUGHTER. I actually didn't realise how insane this was til I started typing it (sic)''