Chrissy Teigen loves picking her daughter's nose.

The 31-year-old model - who has 11-month-old Luna with her husband John Legend - has admitted her life has changed in a dramatic way since she's become a mother and Chrissy now takes real pleasure from the most unusual of things, like picking her child's nose.

Asked whether she's found herself doing things that are out of character, Chrissy shared: ''Maybe like five minutes ago, I took my nail up Luna's nose and scraped the most epic booger out you can ever imagine. And I put it in a paper towel and I kind of stared at it for a while, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is like a really amazing booger I got.'

''Like you get very excited for being able to clear out your kid's nose. I have this obsession with digging out her boogers with my pinky. I try to be as gentle as possible, but once I see it, I can't go to bed knowing it's in there. I need to get it out.''

Chrissy admitted she's become obsessive about such things.

She told Refinery29: ''I've honestly thought about putting my mouth around her nose and just sucking it out.''

And while the idea might disgust some people, Chrissy explained how becoming a mother had led her to change her approach to life.

She said: ''It's so great! Luna's so great! I swear! I am just in love with her boogers!''

Despite this, Chrissy insisted it's important to respect women who do not wish to have children.

The model explained: ''I think it's really commendable to even doubt the process out loud, because I don't feel like people should be pressured to have children.

''I'm sure that when you announce that fact to somebody, they're very quick to be like, 'Gasp! Why don't you want kids?' And I've never been that way with people, because I don't think any of us should assume all women's goals are to have kids. It's a choice!''