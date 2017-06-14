Chrissy Teigen ''loved being pregnant''.

The 'Sport's Illustrated' model - who has 14-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - would love to have more children and is considering a number of ways to add to her brood including adopting or fostering.

She told the July issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was - could it?''

It comes after the 31-year-old model admitted she has the ''utmost respect'' for single mothers as she doesn't know how they cope with raising a child on their own.

She said: ''Every time I look at [my daughter] Luna, I wonder, 'How on earth does anybody do this alone?' I have the utmost respect for mothers [and] single mothers.

''I have my mother who lives with us, I have John, I have a nanny. I'm very outspoken about it, and when I see that I still have a difficult time, I just don't know how anyone else does it.''

And Chrissy hinted she underestimated how difficult parenting would be and has admitted being a full-time mother is very demanding.

Speaking about her experience as a first-time parent, she shared: ''I didn't know how tough it would be. [It is] all-encompassing.''

And despite finding parenting tough at times, John said the couple plan on expanding their brood in the future and hope to have ''three or four'' children.

Speaking previously about their family plans, he said: ''It's a beautiful thing. We want to have a few more hopefully. Three or four. We'll play it by ear though.''