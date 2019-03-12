Chrissy Teigen lost her daughter's hamster the day she bought her.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star and two-year-old Luna were delighted to welcome the adorably-named Peanut Butter into their home this week, but it took an awkward turn when the pet escape its cage and went on the run.

Sharing the drama with her Twitter followers, she wrote: ''Welp the hamster got out. just what you all told me would happen (sic)''

Thankfully, she later revealed they had found the small animal, and told fans to should ''stop yelling'' as she joked she got the hamster ''a two story glass condo with a hammock''.

Chrissy - who admitted her husband John Legend was ''not thrilled'' by the new addition to their family - had already asked her followers for tips on looking after her new furry friend.

In a series of tweets, she said: They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said 'rice?' And they go 'no, not rice'... They also said 'don't really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she'll bite you' it's very confusing, being a hamster mom...

''I said #should I get two so they can have a friend?' And the lady said no, one will end up with a lot of bully scars. So any hamster tips are welcome

''Please don't feel bad for her. We got her everything and more and a giant space to roam in. If I had a safe enclosure for a hamster farm, i would have that. (sic)''

The supermodel's fans are used to her hilarious and honest tweets, and last month Chrissy - who also has 10-month-old son Miles with her spouse - revealed she felt like ''absolute s**t'' after drinking too much at the Academy Awards.

She wrote: ''Oh my god I feel like absolute s**t ... I hereby go sober for at least the week. Booze is poison.''