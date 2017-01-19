Chrissy Teigen likes her ''soft'' stretch marks.

The Sports Illustrated model has learned to embrace the minor scars left on her body from her carrying her baby daughter Luna -whom she has with her 'All Of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend and gave birth to last April.

Chrissy decided to share a close-up photo of her stretch marks on her inner thighs on Twitter after having a few glasses of wine

Alongside the honest picture, she wrote on Twitter: ''Whatevs (sic)''

After receiving positive comments from her 3.4 million followers, the busty brunette added: ''I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft (sic)''

Chrissy, 31, recently said she feels much sexier now she's had a baby and thinks her figure is much more ''feminine'' since she gave birth.

She said: ''I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual - I wasn't a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body after [I had Luna], and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure ... I think you just feel really feminine.''

Chrissy previously opened up about how other mothers have unrealistic expectations about getting back into shape after they've had a baby because women in the public eye get a lot more help and support to shape up.

She shared: ''Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything. So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody's losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic.''