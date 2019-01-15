Chrissy Teigen is still learning how to accept her post-baby body, as she says she thinks it's ''important'' to share her body hang-ups with the world on social media, so people can see it as normal.
Chrissy Teigen is still learning how to accept her post-baby body.
The 33-year-old model gave birth to her son Miles - whom she has with husband John Legend, with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Luna - seven months ago, and says that whilst she sometimes finds herself ''struggling'' to feel confident in her own skin, she thinks it's ''important'' to share her body hang-ups with the world on social media, so people can see it as normal.
She said: ''Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!' But, you know, I think everyone's body is just really different. That's why, my posts of real mom s**t, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it's also really important for me.
''I think, in a way, we've forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling and I'm struggling, and it's OK to come to terms with that being OK, to realise that it's gonna be a bit of a journey.''
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star says she knows her body looks different, but also understands that she has ''beautiful'' children who wouldn't exist without the changes to her body.
She added: ''I'm not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that's relentless and amazing, and I am very happy.
''This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don't have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I'm happy to be going through this transition.''
Chrissy also notes that social media can impact her mood, as depending on the day, some negative comments about her body can make her feel awful.
Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: ''Some days, I'll wake up and I'll read something and it'll totally not affect me. But if I read that same thing the next day - after a night of no sleep and a really rough day with Luna - it naturally gets to you because you're in a sh****er mood. If I wake up, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I feel bloated, I haven't worked out for a few days' and I read something about my body? That's the day that I'm gonna speak up. It's just crazy how judgmental people can be.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.