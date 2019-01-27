Chrissy Teigen has joked about starting a support group for people with ''little booties''.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and eight-month-old Miles with her husband John Legend - made the quip via her Twitter account, saying she wishes ''a really long back'' was considered an attractive feature.

Chrissy - who has previously starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''gonna start a support group for little booties. why isn't it hot to have...a really long back? ''oh girl your back so longggg''

''I don't know why my suitor in this situation says ''oh girl'' (sic)''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Chrissy claimed that her daughter Luna has helped to boost her self-confidence.

The model said that whilst she's quite ''introverted'' in real life, her daughter brings out the ''goofy'' side of her personality.

She said: ''It sounds weird to say, but I really am an introvert. Luna's just two and a half now, and bringing out so much of my personality that I was too anxious to share in the outside world before, so I get to be goofy; I get to be silly.

''We are all very much homebodies. I'm not the type to meet a friend for lunch; I'm only comfortable in my home.''

Chrissy also revealed how the food she eats can sway her mood.

She shared: ''I think now I understand that food is so emotional for me, so I need to realise that if I put good things in my body, I'm probably going to have a better day the next day.

''Working out, to me, has never been about losing weight, it's always been a mood thing, and it always, always helps my mood, so to be able to get back in that routine would be great.''