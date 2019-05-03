Chrissy Teigen's husband John Legend was her ''strength'' when she battled with postpartum depression.

The 33-year-old model is grateful to have her spouse in her life as she praised him for being ''really watchful'' over her when she struggled following the birth of Luna Simone three years ago.

She said: ''John and my doctors were my strength. I had such a good group of people that were around and people were really watchful of me. I had really changed. It wasn't just being tired, it was being really sad and hard on yourself and down on yourself. It wasn't just the blues and a lot of us think it is the baby blues you are going through different things of course ... Speaking to the women made me realise just what a different feeling it is - it's a unique experience that can be really tough. We encourage everyone to share their stories. Open up the dialogue so there is no stigma.''

And the 'Sports Illustrated' model thought it was ''natural'' to feel that way at first but credits the people around her for helping her realise it wasn't.

Speaking on The Today Show, she added: ''It happened with my first one, with [my daughter] Luna. I just didn't know there was any other way to feel. I thought it was natural to be in this low point.

''I just assumed that was motherhood and no other way around it. Until people around me starting telling me they saw distinct changes in my personality that was really helpful to me. I wish I had this centre where I was. It blows your mind that this centre isn't everywhere really.''

Chrissy also has Miles Theodore, 11 months, with husband John.