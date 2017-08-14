Chrissy Teigen uses her husband John Legend as a filter before she posts on social media.

The 31-year-old model is a prolific Twitter user, and has said she often runs her ideas past her musician husband John - with whom she has 16-month-old daughter Luna - to make sure she isn't saying anything that she won't want to ''deal with'' when she gets ''backlash'' for it.

Chrissy said: ''I think I was always a clap backer. [John will] say, 'Do you want to deal with it after?' and that's always the big question. There's an aftermath for everything. You cannot be right ever. The sky is blue; no it's not.''

Despite often being told to hold back from tweeting things which might cause uproar, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star believes it's important to ''tweet what you want'' and not worry about what happens afterwards, because people will ''forget about it''.

Speaking during Beautycon in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.08.17), Chrissy added: ''So just be happy now. Tweet what you want. Do what you want and you're gonna get backlash. And then maybe the next day we'll go into nuclear war and everybody forgets about it.''

Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated swimwear model previously admitted the 'All of Me' hitmaker, 38, often encourages her to speak her mind on the micro-blogging site when she's having doubts over what to say.

She said: ''[My tweets] just depend on what's happening in the world, and what mood I'm in, and if I'm feeling cheeky or not.

''Sometimes I have to stop because I'm like, 'I'm in a bad mood. I shouldn't tweet right now.' Some days I'm like, I wouldn't tweet this normally ... John is usually like, 'if you want to say it, then just say it.'''