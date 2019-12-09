Chrissy Teigen isn't sure if she's changed for the better since becoming famous.

The 34-year-old star - who admitted her medication is ''the most important thing in keeping her sanity'' - has opened up about her battle with anxiety, and how being famous has impacted her life as a whole.

During a Twitter Q&A, she said: ''Very good question. I don't know, honestly. I still see things from every perspective.

''But I'm also highly anxious and perceptive so it's kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of... stuck?''

Chrissy - who has kids Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months, with her husband John Legend - also revealed she hasn't used public transport in ''maybe 10 years ago''.

And she responded to another tweet asking what messaged she would leave to herself ''anytime in the past''.

She wrote: ''I was always so nervous. I never knew what I was gonna do next. I still don't really know. But it's okay. Don't just survive. Live!''

She also discussed the benefits of fame, including having four nannies, as well as a house manager and business accountant.

She added: ''I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. 'Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?'

''if you just say 'hi can I make a reservation for 2?' they say no. gotta say it all at once. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously said she has ''everything'' she could have ever wished for in her life.

On her birthday - November 30 - she tweeted: ''thank you all for the kind birthday wishes. I have everything a girl could ever imagine for. love you love you and thank you for being my friend for the ups, downs and all arounds. goodbye 33, you were an incredible year [crying emoji]''

She added: ''imagine for? terrible grammar. I'm tired! [love heart emoji] (sic)''