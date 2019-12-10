Chrissy Teigen is ''no longer a sample size.''

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated model used to be able to borrow lavish frocks from designers ahead of any big events, but since having her two children - Luna, three, and 18-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - she's no longer small enough to squeeze her enviable frame into the skintight gowns.

Taking to her Twitter account, Chrissy said: ''I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back. Since the babies, I'm not sample size anymore. (sic)''

The brunette beauty now buys her outfits out of her own pocket and later sells them on the popular resale site The Real Real and donates the money to charity.

Chrissy recently said she has gained 20lbs since giving birth to her son Miles last year because she loves food too much to go on a restrictive diet.

She said: ''How do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long! (sic)''

However, the television host would rather be heavier now than experience what she did after having Luna as she was plagued with postpartum depression.

She explained: ''The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING! (sic)''

Chrissy previously admitted she feels sexier now she's had a baby and thinks her figure is much more ''feminine'' since she's given birth.

She said: ''I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual - I wasn't a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body after [I had Luna], and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure ... I think you just feel really feminine.''