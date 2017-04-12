Chrissy Teigen says there is ''no better feeling than being out'' of postpartum depression.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who has 11-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - has been open about her battle with the condition and urged those also suffering to stay strong as it ''is going to get better''.

She said: ''Just know that there's a light on the other side. When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it. Now, I'm able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was. Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you're out of it.

''There's no other way to explain it. And there's no better feeling than being out of it. Of course, you have your good and bad days. I just had a bad day a couple days ago. But the bad days do not outweigh the good days anymore. Just when you think it's really really bad, it's going to get better. So hopefully, if you're going through something tough you can find some peace in knowing that.''

And the 31-year-old model feels she has changed since becoming a mother and is thankful to have her own mom living with her.

She added to Refinery29: ''You definitely do have to change. You just have to. But a lot of my friends and I joke whenever I go out, like 'Oh, here goes cool mom,' or if I ask for a braid in my hair, they're like 'Oh, you want to be cool mom again!' You naturally change because there's something else that consumes your mind at all times and I don't think you can help that, but you can still be cool! But, some people are lucky enough to have people around them who are able to help. Like, my mom lives with us.

''It's an incredible experience that I'm able to have, because I can maintain this balance of still having a life, and being a mother, and being a mother with a life, and my life being a mother. And even if you don't have a live-in mom, if you aren't afraid to lean on other people when you need it, I don't think you have to feel like you have to give everything up. But it does change you, and that's why I think you have to be completely ready.''