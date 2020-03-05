Chrissy Teigen has been having ''the same nightmare for months''.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star believes she's being plagued by ''some kind of ghost or evil spirit'', as she has been having a recurring nightmare that will leave her ''soaking wet'' with sweat when she wakes up.

In a tweet, Chrissy wrote: ''I've been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I'm soaking wet and so sad all day. I'm tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight (sic)''

And on her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old model further explained her scary ordeal, as she said she ''can't live this way anymore'' after being hounded by the dream for months.

Posting a video of herself in bed, she said: ''I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares. I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare.

''I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so I'm sleeping in a different room tonight. We'll see if this makes a difference.''

Chrissy didn't explain what the nightmare involved, but said it has been ''driving [her] insane'' and ''literally making [her] crazy''.

She added: ''I understand it's very privileged to have an extra room, but I do. It's called a guest room. It's where guests sleep when they come over. There's no guests here so I'm sleeping here tonight.

''I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can't live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It's driving me insane. It's literally making me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop.''