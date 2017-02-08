Chrissy Teigen has been involved in a car accident.

The 31-year-old model - who has nine-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - was a passenger in a vehicle which was hit in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday evening (07.02.17), but thankfully the brunette beauty was not hurt in the crash.

According to E! News, an unnamed suspect was arrested on a misdemeanour hit and run charge in connection with the altercation.

Meanwhile, in a few months time, Chrissy and Luna will be heading out onto the road with 38-year-old John during his 'Darkness and Light' tour.

Speaking previously, the 'All Of Me' hitmaker said: ''The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along.

''This'll be Luna's first tour. She'll be there, so I won't have to spend a lot of time away from my family. That's the subtitle of the tour: 'Darkness And Light Tour: Luna's First Tour'.''

The concert series will kick off on May 12 in Miami and will finish in New Orleans on June 30.

Meanwhile, the couple - who married in 2013 - are planning to have another child next year, and the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host will have her second child through IVF treatment.

Speaking previously about expanding her brood, Chrissy said: ''Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.

''And no, I am not pregnant. (sic)''

And John is hoping they will have ''three or four'' children in the future.

He shared: ''It's a beautiful thing. We want to have a few more hopefully. Three or four. We'll play it by ear though.''