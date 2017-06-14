Chrissy Teigen says she is ''way too honest''.

The 31-year-old star - who is known for being an incredibly open person - considers herself to be a mixture of too honest and ''way too anxious''.

She said: ''Every step I take feels a little shaky. It's such a weird feeling that you wouldn't know unless you have really bad anxiety ... You feel like everyone is looking at you.

''I'm the person who had the fake ID in high school and college, and I would show it and be like, 'I'm sorry; it's fake,' and run off. I don't know if it's way too honest or way too anxious - maybe it's a combo of both.''

And Chrissy was honest enough to open up about her sex life with husband John Legend.

She told the new issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole.' And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.'''

Earlier this year, Chrissy decided to bravely open up about her battle with postpartum depression.

She shared at the time: ''I went back to work on 'Lip Sync Battle' in August, when Luna was four months. The show treated me incredibly well ... But I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders - even my wrists - hurt. I didn't have an appetite.

''I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people ...

''I couldn't figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role, 'Maybe I'm just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I'm just supposed to be a mom.'''