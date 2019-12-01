Chrissy Teigen has ''everything'' she could have ever wished for in her life.

The 34-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months, with her husband John Legend - has taken to Twitter to thank her followers for their kind birthday messages.

Chrissy - who turned 34 on Saturday (30.11.19) - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''thank you all for the kind birthday wishes. I have everything a girl could ever imagine for. love you love you and thank you for being my friend for the ups, downs and all arounds. goodbye 33, you were an incredible year [crying emoji]

''imagine for? terrible grammar. I'm tired! [love heart emoji] (sic)''

John also posted a sweet birthday message to Chrissy to mark her 34th birthday.

The chart-topping star - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - took to Instagram to post a glowing tribute to his ''queen''.

Alongside a photograph of the model, John wrote: ''Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy! (sic)''

Meanwhile, John also recently revealed that he's already looking forward to spending Christmas alongside Chrissy and their two young children.

He shared: ''For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations. And we'll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family.''