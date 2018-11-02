Chrissy Teigen still doesn't know her own job title.

The 32-year-old star - who is married to musician John Legend - has admitted she remains unsure of her ''exact job title'', despite being one of the world's best-known celebrities.

Chrissy - who has kids Luna, two, and five-month-old Miles with John - told Glamour magazine: ''I still don't know my exact job title.''

The American beauty - who has previously starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - has also admitted to being uncertain about her own future.

But Chrissy has grown accustomed to having a lack of direction in her life over the years.

She shared: ''I have no idea what is going to happen six months from now. I don't know anything. But maybe that's the way it works for a lot of people. And I'm OK with that.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed that John's philosophical approach to life is the perfect contrast to her fiery nature.

The model revealed that the chart-topping star has learned how to deal with her ''crazy'' ways since they first started dating.

She said: ''People see John as this perfect entity and all I want to do is be like, 'Yeah, but he does this!' But he really is that fantastic, and amazing, and amazing for me because I'm a fireball.

''Like, I'm crazy and he knows how to deal with me when we fight. And he knows just the right thing to say to diffuse it. And I think that is the problem, it's that it's so frustrating because sometimes you just want to fight and sometimes you just want to yell at somebody and he's never that person.''